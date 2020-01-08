Casey Anthony Allowed To Shed Defamation Claim From Ch. 7

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has affirmed a bankruptcy court decision to discharge defamation claims against Casey Anthony by a man her defense team floated as a suspect in the death of her daughter, saying there is no evidence she told her attorneys to accuse him. U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington said Tuesday that she agreed with the bankruptcy court finding that there was no evidence Anthony “willfully” defamed Roy Kronk and that the court was right to find the claims discharged when Anthony came out of Chapter 7. “In sum, there is no evidence in the record of Anthony affirmatively...

