Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Cahill Gordon

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP's expertise in debt finance guided clients through massive and multilayered deals, spanning from Comcast's $27 billion bond to fund its acquisition of British broadcaster Sky to Netflix bonds encompassing two continents and Blackstone Group's buyout of Refinitiv, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Capital Markets Groups of the Year. The far-reaching transactions reveal Cahill Gordon's strength in debt capital markets — an area of corporate finance that raises far more money than initial public offerings but often receives less publicity. Cahill Gordon said its success hinges upon its deep relationships with investment banks and...

