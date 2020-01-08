CenturyLink To Pay Nearly $9M To Settle Minn. Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- CenturyLink agreed to pay nearly $9 million to settle allegations that the global telecommunications company fraudulently overbilled customers and charged them sham fees, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday. "CenturyLink broke the law by fraudulently overbilling hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans and illegally raising the price Minnesotans had to pay for the company's service," he said in a statement. The settlement filed Wednesday in Minnesota's Anoka County District Court requires CenturyLink — the third-largest telecommunications company in America — to change its billing practices and to disclose the true price of its services at the time of sale as well...

