Benefits Group Of The Year: Cohen Milstein

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC sent a proposed class action with high stakes for pensioners' court access to the U.S. Supreme Court, and continued inking multimillion-dollar settlements for suits accusing hospitals of misusing an ERISA exemption in 2019, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Benefits Practice Groups of the Year. Cohen Milstein's Washington, D.C.-based benefits practice group, which employs eight lawyers, is a major part of the approximately 100-attorney law firm, said Michelle Yau, co-chair of the group. "While we're not one of the two largest groups by numbers, our group is an important piece of our firm's...

