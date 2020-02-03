Benefits Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 3:17 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has spent the past year defending universities in Employee Retirement Income Security Act suits accusing them of mismanaging workers' retirement plans, placing the firm among Law360's 2019 Benefits Groups of the Year. Mayer Brown has been representing schools like The George Washington University, Georgetown University and Cornell University against ERISA suits, and has seen wins along the way. In July, a D.C. federal judge threw out a proposed class action accusing GWU of mismanaging workers' retirement savings, concluding that the person who filed the case gave up her right to sue as part of a 2016 settlement in...

