The Biggest Changes In China's Draft Anti-Monopoly Law

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:35 AM EST) -- On Jan. 2, China's State Administration for Market Regulation published the draft for the revised Anti-Monopoly Law on its official website. The draft for public comments has brought multiple eye-catching revisions into public view, including: Significantly aggravating the penalties on businesses who violate statutory requirements for merger filings; Adding a new provision prohibiting businesses from organizing or facilitating others to reach the monopolistic agreements; Increasing the penalties on businesses and individuals who fail to cooperate with antitrust investigation; Adding a new provision on tolling the time for reviewing merger filings; Specifying the applicable scope for the suspending procedure; and Adding more...

