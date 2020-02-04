Benefits Group Of The Year: Shearman & Sterling

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:04 PM EST) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP has deftly handled tricky employee benefit and compensation issues in big-ticket corporate transactions, including CVS' $69 billion acquisition of Aetna Inc. and Raytheon Co.'s more than $100 billion tie-up with United Technologies Corp., making the firm one of Law360's 2019 Benefits Practice Groups of the Year. Doreen Lilienfeld, the leader of the firm's compensation, governance and Employment Retirement Income Security Act practice, told Law360 that the team used to be branded simply as the executive compensation and benefits group but evolved into much more of a board advisory and strategic practice over the years. "Several years ago, when I...

