Banks Halt Currency Exchange After Cyberattack On Supplier

Law360, London (January 9, 2020, 2:09 PM GMT) -- Top lenders including Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC and the banking branches of supermarkets including retail giant Tesco said Thursday they have suspended their travel money services after a cyberattack on foreign currency provider Travelex. RBS and HSBC said in service updates posted on their websites that they cannot process currency exchanges for customers after the New Year's Eve cyberattack on Travelex, which supplies their foreign notes. “We are currently unable to accept any travel money orders either online, in branch or by telephone due to issues with our travel money supplier, Travelex,” RBS said in a statement. HSBC said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS