Bankrupt Law Firm's Trustee Calls Negligence Claim Baseless

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- The trustee of a bankrupt Puerto Rican law firm suing its former directors for mismanagement has asked the bankruptcy court to dismiss gross negligence counterclaims filed against her by two of the ex-directors, saying the allegations mask malicious prosecution claims they don't have the legal ground to make. In a response filed Wednesday, Chapter 7 trustee Noreen Wiscovitch-Rentas said the former directors of Fiddler Gonzalez & Rodríguez alleged that her decision to bring a suit against them constituted gross negligence without explaining why or saying what damages they or the estate had sustained. "Actually, defendants' purported cause of action is nothing...

