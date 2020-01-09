WESCO's $4.5B Anixter Bid Tops Private Equity Shop's Offer

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- Anixter said Thursday that the latest takeover bid from multinational electronics distributor WESCO, which values the network and security solutions company at roughly $4.5 billion, tops the deal it had previously reached with Clayton Dubilier & Rice. Pennsylvania-based WESCO International Inc. and New York-headquartered Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC have been jockeying for the right to absorb Anixter International Inc. for months, with the private equity firm and Anixter originally announcing an $81 per share deal in October. The updated cash-and-stock offer from WESCO values Illinois-based Anixter at $100 per share, which is equivalent to an enterprise value of about $4.5...

