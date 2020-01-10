Eversheds Snags HKIAC Counsel For Hong Kong Practice

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- Eversheds Sutherland said it is boosting its disputes practice in Hong Kong with the hire of a litigation and disputes lawyer from the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, where he had served as managing counsel. Wesley Pang joined Eversheds’ litigation and disputes practice as a partner on its arbitration team on Jan. 6 — the same day that Hong Kong litigation partner and international arbitration lawyer Mark Hughes arrived at the firm from Magic Circle firm Slaughter and May, according to Eversheds. Hughes’ appointment was announced last year. “This is a strategic hire for Eversheds Sutherland,” Stephen Kitts, managing partner for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS