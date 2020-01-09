3 Firms Guide $1.4B Czech Republic Portfolio Deal

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 2:49 PM EST) -- Real estate firm Heimstaden on Thursday said it has purchased a portfolio of residential and commercial properties in the Czech Republic from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Round Hill Capital funds for €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion), a deal Clifford Chance guided for Sweden-based Heimstaden and on which Simpson Thacher and Dentons helped Round Hill Capital. The portfolio has a total of 42,584 residential units as well as 1,675 commercial units across roughly 4,515 assets and is the largest Czech Republic residential portfolio that is privately owned, the companies said Thursday. "We see a great opportunity to live out the vision of Heimstaden...

