Investors Want IberiaBank-First Horizon Merger Paused

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- A proposed class of IberiaBank investors have sued to block its pending merger with First Horizon Bank, saying that the companies have withheld important information on the deal that would create a $75 billion banking giant. Investor Paul Parshall said Wednesday that the Louisiana-based IberiaBank Corp. and several company executives failed to provide investors important information on financial projections that could influence their decision on whether or not to approve the merger. The merger, which was announced this past November, would create a single banking organization under the First Horizon name with $75 billion in assets, $57 billion in deposits and...

