Ethicon Beats Most Claims In Defective Pelvic Mesh Suit

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Thursday tossed out the bulk of a suit alleging pelvic mesh sold by Ethicon Inc. was defective, finding many claims time-barred and ruling that the consumer could not establish that the company misled her. Of Larry and Jenesta Cutter's 18 claims, only four — the counts for violation of consumer protection laws, unjust enrichment, fraudulent concealment and negligent infliction of emotional distress — survived Ethicon's motion to dismiss and for summary judgment. The suit stems from a pelvic mesh made by Ethicon that Jenesta Cutter had implanted in 2006. She soon began to experience pain and...

