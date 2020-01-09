Highlights From Trump's New Nonimmigrant Visa Proposals

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- In the employment-based immigration context, the Trump administration’s vision of comprehensive immigration reform has become synonymous with buy American and hire American, a policy hallmarked by restricting access to the legal immigration system. So far, the Trump administration has largely relied upon U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency charged with rendering decisions on employment-based immigration petitions, to make its vision a reality. The latest data reflects the Trump administration as having been highly effective in carrying out its policies, with request for evidence rates and denials being at all-time highs.[1] Yet, USCIS’s unprecedented level of scrutiny has spurred an equally...

