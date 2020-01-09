Horse Vet Clinic Can Hire Guest Workers For Breeding Season

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- An administrative law judge overturned the denial of an equine veterinary clinic’s request to hire seasonal migrant guest workers under the H-2A visa program after finding that the clinic had proven its need for increased labor during the breeding season. Kentucky’s Hagyard Equine Medical Institute showed that it has a need for six stable attendants from Jan. 5 to June 26 to work in the clinic, care for horses and clean barns, Administrative Law Judge Dana Rosen in the U.S. Department of Labor ruled Wednesday. The clinic said it needed the extra workers under the visa program, which lets U.S. employers...

