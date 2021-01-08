Supreme Court Takes Up Calif. Donor Privacy Cases

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear two petitions by conservative advocacy groups challenging a California law requiring charitable organizations to disclose donor information, which the groups argue chills First Amendment associational rights. The U.S. Supreme Court will take up a challenge to a California law requiring charities to turn over tax information related to their largest contributors to the state attorney general. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The justices will consider the appeals by the Charles Koch-affiliated Americans for Prosperity organization and the Thomas More Law Center, the court said in a brief order. The groups had argued the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS