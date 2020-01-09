Insurer To Pay $20.5M To End EEOC Race, Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 1:08 PM EST) -- Jackson National Life Insurance Company has agreed to pay $20.5 million to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging black female workers were underpaid, sexually harassed and called “street walkers," the agency said Thursday. The workplace bias watchdog's announcement comes two days after District of Colorado Judge Philip Brimmer approved a consent decree between the EEOC and the insurer ending the case, which accused Jackson of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. In addition to the payout, the deal requires Jackson to take steps to prevent future race- and sex-based harassment, including designating an internal compliance monitor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS