Fed. Circ. Backs Fresenius Win Over Hospira Sedative Patent

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld an Illinois federal court decision invalidating Hospira Inc.'s patent for the sedation drug Precedex, paving the way for Fresenius Kabi USA LLC to move forward with its planned generic version. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel found that the district court did not bungle the law when it ruled that Hospira's patent for Precedex is obvious after a bench trial on the patent's validity. The court had ruled that a key claim in the disputed patent was invalid based on an inherent limitation requiring that the concentration of dexmedetomidine — the drug's active ingredient...

