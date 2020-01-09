Colo. Cannabis Retailer Latest To Face ADA Suit Over Website

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- Colorado marijuana dispensary chain Lightshade was hit with a potential class action in federal court on Thursday alleging that its website is inaccessible to blind potential customers, the latest in a wave of such suits accusing marijuana and CBD sellers of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. In a 18-page complaint, plaintiff David Katt accused Lightshade Labs LLC, the operator of eight dispensaries in the Denver area, of discriminating against blind people such as himself, in violation of the ADA, by failing to make its website compatible with screen-reading software programs. Katt says there are 110,000 visually impaired people in Colorado,...

