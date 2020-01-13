Saul Ewing Nabs Labor Pro From Miles & Stockbridge

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP has beefed up its presence in New York City and Baltimore by luring an attorney from Miles & Stockbridge PC who has about two decades of experience helping employers navigate labor issues. Dan Altchek has joined Saul Ewing as a partner, according to a Thursday announcement from the firm, which said he represents clients in matters ranging from National Labor Relations Board proceedings to wage-and-hour and discrimination cases. Altchek, who will work out of both New York and Baltimore, told Law360 on Monday that Saul Ewing's growth over the past few years was a major...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS