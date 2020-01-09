NHTSA Investigating Fatal Tesla Crash In Ind.

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday said that it is launching an investigation into a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model 3 that hit a parked fire truck in Indiana last month. On Dec. 29, 25-year-old Derrick N. Monet of Arizona was driving his 2019 Tesla on the highway when he hit a fire truck parked in the passing lane with its emergency lights on, according to a statement by the Indiana state police. He and his wife, Jenna, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where she later died, according to the police. The police said that...

