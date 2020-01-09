1st Circ. Says Ariad Executive May Have Biased Ex's Jury

Law360, Boston (January 9, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- A former Ariad Pharmaceuticals executive may have gone too far when testifying that her ex-husband did not value their marriage, the First Circuit suggested Thursday as it heard his appeal of an insider trading conviction. The panel did not see the point in Maureen Curran, the company’s senior drug safety executive at the time, suggesting to the jury that Harold Altvater was a bad spouse willing to wreck her career in order to illegally trade Ariad stock and make a quick buck. The judges questioned whether there was any value to outweigh the prejudicial nature of the emotional testimony. “I am...

