UK Retailer Fined £500K For Data Breach Affecting 14 Million

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- U.K.-based electronics retailer Dixons Carphone has been fined £500,000 ($650,000) for not taking adequate steps to prevent a cyberattack that exposed the personal data of at least 14 million people, the Information Commissioner's Office said Thursday. The fine, the maximum that could have been issued under a U.K. privacy law that predates the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, comes after Dixons subsidiary DSG Retail Limited failed to secure its payment card processing systems even after third-party consultants alerted it to "critical vulnerabilities," the data security regulator said. The security gaps allowed attackers to infiltrate 5,390 point-of-sale systems at DSG's Currys PC World...

