Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review Nix Of 23andMe Patent

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday denied a petition from 23andMe that asked for a rehearing on its decision affirming the invalidity of the company's patent for a way to compare sets of DNA to find relatives. The company had asked for a panel rehearing or rehearing en banc in November after the court ruled the patent was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Mayo and Alice rulings for claiming a law of nature. In its rehearing petition, 23andMe Inc. said a California federal court failed to address its contention that the patent's claims covered a new way of ascertaining a relative relationship...

