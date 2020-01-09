Hemp Farm Says It Lost $12M After Scammers Ruined Harvest

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- An Oregon hemp farm is suing a group of people it claims abandoned an agreement to harvest more than $11 million worth of hemp plants, asking a state court to award it $12 million in damages after the crop spoiled and lost value. Jefferson State Farms LLC says in Wednesday’s complaint that its operators, Ben and Kathleen Yuma, signed a letter of intent with Hong Morales, her associates and her Arizona-based business entity Palex Enterprises LLC to harvest and dry 112,500 pounds of the crop for a fee of more than $545,000. But neither Morales nor a separate company to which she...

