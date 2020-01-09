Rothschild's PE Biz Brings In €1B For 5th Secondary Fund

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- The European private equity arm of Rothschild & Co.’s merchant banking business said Thursday that it has wrapped up its fifth secondary-focused fund after securing €1 billion ($1.1 billion), with plans to primarily target small- and mid-cap transactions in Europe. The fund, Five Arrows Secondary Opportunities V, or FASO V, will look to be involved in “secondary directs,” according to a statement, which can take on a variety of forms, including restructurings and spinoffs. Individual deals will typically fall between €10 million and €100 million, and the firm’s mandate allows it to spend more on a particular deal in certain scenarios. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS