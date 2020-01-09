Exide's Bid To Avoid Higher Ch. 11 Trustee Fees Nixed In Del.

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- Battery maker Exide Technologies lost its bid to escape increased fees charged by the Office of the United States Trustee Thursday when a Delaware judge said the fee amendment wasn’t an impermissibly retroactive change that violated the debtor’s due process rights. In a 34-page opinion, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath disagreed with Exide’s arguments that the increase in fees charged to Chapter 11 debtors is a violation of Fifth Amendment rights to due process, saying the fees are triggered by a debtor’s disbursements in its bankruptcy proceedings. Exide argued that its quarterly fee obligations increased from $30,000 to $250,000 under...

