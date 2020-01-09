NYC Bar Asks Congress To Probe AG Barr For 'Partiality'

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- The New York City Bar Association asked Congress on Thursday to investigate a pattern of conduct by Attorney General William Barr that the legal group claimed has created an "appearance of partiality" at the U.S. Department of Justice. In a letter to congressional leaders, the city's bar association pointed to a number of public comments by Barr that the group said were improper. "In a troubling number of instances, Mr. Barr has spoken and acted in a manner communicating an impression that he views himself as serving as the Attorney General not for the entire nation, but more narrowly for certain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS