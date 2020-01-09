Crystal Geyser Admits To Dumping Arsenic-Laden Wastewater

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- The producer of Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water pled guilty and agreed to pay a $5 million fine Thursday after landing in hot water for illegally storing, transporting and dumping hazardous waste it created while filtering arsenic out of its California spring water. CG Roxane — which produces the popular bottled water Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water — pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge S. James Otero to violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Hazardous Materials Transportation Act. CG Roxane’s troubles appear to have begun in the early 2000s when it started using sand filters to reduce the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS