Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Must Rehire Workers Despite Appeal

Law360, Pittsburgh (January 9, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's appeal of a federal judge's order to rehire the union workers it laid off doesn't mean the publisher can disobey that order, and the company could face fines and penalties for every day it doesn't comply, the judge said Thursday during a hearing in Pittsburgh. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said the Post-Gazette can’t avoid obeying his order to restore the schedules, salaries and health insurance for delivery drivers and circulation workers laid off in November as the company moves toward a digital model, because the Third Circuit hasn't yet granted the publisher’s motion for a stay...

