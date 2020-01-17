Calif. Ruling Clears Up Pay Stub Rules For Company Names

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 2:32 PM EST) -- California has very specific and numerous wage statement requirements that employers must follow.[1] Litigation based on alleged violations of these requirements has increased in recent years, likely spawned by massive verdicts such as the decision in Magadia v. Wal-Mart Associates Inc. issued by the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California requiring Wal-Mart Stores Inc. to pay nearly $102 million for noncompliant employee wage statements.[2] In particular, California Labor Code Section 226(a) specifies nine items that must be included in a wage statement, one of which is "the name and address of the legal entity that is the employer" set...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS