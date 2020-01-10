Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

British Artist Says Fla. Garden Ripped Off His Light Sculptures

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- A British artist sued a botanical garden near Miami on Wednesday for allegedly using unauthorized knockoff light fixtures to create an illuminated nighttime display that the artist says is an imitation of his original works.

Bruce Munro, a U.K.-based artist known for his large immersive light installations, says Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s NightGarden exhibit, which is currently ongoing, infringes various copyrights by featuring unauthorized replicas of his sculptural works.

Part of Bruce Munro’s Fireflies work that was exhibited in the U.K. in 2008 and that Munro says was copied by Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens. He claims that Nannette Zapata, Fairchild’s chief...

