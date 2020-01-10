5th Circ. Restricts Damages In Copyright Cases

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 2:43 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday issued a novel ruling on so-called statutory damages under copyright law, expanding a rule that such automatic awards aren’t available if a work isn’t registered when infringement begins. The text of the Copyright Act bars statutory damages for infringements that occurred before a work is registered as an incentive to quickly do so, and courts have interpreted that rule to cover even post-registration infringements so long as the violation started pre-registration. On Thursday, the Fifth Circuit took that a step further, rejecting the argument that statutory damages could be awarded in situations where a post-registration infringement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS