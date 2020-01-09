'Horsie' Analogy Stampedes Through Fed. Circ. Patent Hearing

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- Wild horses couldn’t drag the Federal Circuit away from an analogy that had all three judges and both attorneys at a Thursday morning hearing comparing the patented process of fetal DNA separation to corralling stallions. A Federal Circuit panel in Washington, D.C., was overtaken Thursday morning by a horse metaphor as it worked to understand a pair of patents related to fetal DNA separation. The panel was convened to hear arguments over whether a pair of Illumina Inc. patents that cover a method for separating extraneous material from a pregnant woman's DNA sample in order to “detect fetal genetic traits should have been invalidated....

