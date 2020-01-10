Swiss Adviser, Airline Settle Fee Dispute Over Sale

Law360, London (January 10, 2020, 1:20 PM GMT) -- A Swiss financial adviser has settled its suit at a London court with an airline that it claimed had failed to pay for help during a proposed buyout. Barons Capital Partners SA and the airline, Blue Islands Ltd., which is based offshore in the Channel Islands, reached a settlement agreement in December, according to an order from Judge Mark Pelling posted publicly at the High Court on Tuesday. “All further proceedings in this action be stayed upon the terms set out in the settlement agreement between the parties...except for the purpose of carrying such terms into effect,” the judge wrote. Blue Islands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS