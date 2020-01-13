Car Collector Claims 'Extortion' In Fight For Aston Martin

Law360, London (January 13, 2020, 5:34 PM GMT) -- A luxury car collector told a London court that he does not owe a financier £1.8 million ($2.3 million) under a botched plan to buy an Aston Martin sports vehicle, saying the lender saddled him with an "extortionate" loan and then blocked him from selling the car to pay his debts. Businessman Sandeep Singh Kooner hit back at lender Reditum SPV 2 Ltd. in a counterclaim filed with the High Court on Jan. 6, claiming the company broke a promise to let him sell a limited-edition Aston Martin to repay Reditum's loan. Rather than letting him pay his debts, Kooner claims that Reditum...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS