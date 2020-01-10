H&R Block Looks To End Last Remaining No-Poach Suit

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- H&R Block is gunning to shut down the last set of no-poach allegations facing the tax services provider after four related class suits were dropped last month. Perry L. Benson, a Chicago-based tax analyst, sued the company early last year alleging H&R Block's decadelong no-poach practices with franchisees restrict tax experts' career mobility, curbing competition in a highly specialized market. She's one of five former tax professionals that have sued the company within the past two years over those contracts, but her case is the only one left standing, as the other employees all agreed to drop their claims in December....

