Indian Insurer Hits Back At Russian Plane Crash Suit

Law360, London (January 10, 2020, 5:46 PM GMT) -- An Indian insurer argued that it should not have to pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars on judgments from Russia over a plane crash that killed 45 passengers because they came out of biased court proceedings. The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. said that the three judgments Kapital Insurance is seeking to enforce in its suit were obtained by fraud. The English courts would be in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights and English public policy if they recognized them, the company said. The Russian rulings said that 20 of Kapital Insurance’s reinsurers — including Oriental, QBE Corporate Ltd....

