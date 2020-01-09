Apple Hit With IP Suit Over Watch's Health Data Tracking Tech

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. poached key employees from medical device maker Masimo Corp. and swiped some of the company's trade secrets and patent-protected technology for use in the Apple Watch series of products, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court. Masimo said Apple approached the company in 2013 to talk about potentially collaborating on photoplethysmograph technology, which can track heart rate, blood oxygen levels and other health indicators by measuring how light passes through body tissue. However, Masimo said, "after what seemed to Masimo to have been productive meetings, Apple quickly began trying to hire Masimo employees, including engineers and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS