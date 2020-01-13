Capital Fund Sues Clinic To Clarify Interest Dispute

Law360, London (January 13, 2020, 5:18 PM GMT) -- Two funds managed by a private equity firm have launched legal action in London against an in-vitro fertilization clinic into which they poured money in 2012, urging the court to settle a dispute over the construction of the contract underpinning the investment. CBPE Capital Fund VIII A and B are suing Mohamed Taranissi and his company, ARGC Topco Ltd., an IVF clinic, over the entitlement to interest on £45.2 million ($58.6 million) outstanding under two loan notes issued by Topco. The funds, which are managed by CBPE Capital LLP and another CBPE subsidiary, have asked the High Court for a declaration...

