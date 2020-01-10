Nationwide Sues To Duck $8.6M Verdicts Over Cruddy Chicken

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company filed suit in Arkansas federal court on Thursday against four poultry companies involved in selling chicken tenders to New York City public schools that contained bones and plastic, alleging it is not responsible for $8.6 million in verdicts awarded in the subsequent legal battle between the chicken companies. In a 13-page complaint, Nationwide is seeking a court declaration that the commercial general liability policy issued by Farmland Mutual Insurance Company — which has since merged with Nationwide — to Arkansas-based Ozark Mountain Poultry Inc. does not cover the $8.6 million won by Somma Food Group LLC and...

