Construction Group Of The Year: Cozen O'Connor

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 2:31 PM EST) -- Cozen O’Connor’s recent work securing a key victory for nonunion highway construction labor in a battle with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as well as leading litigation for Energy Transfer Partners on the controversial Mariner East 2 Pipeline in Pennsylvania helped earn the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Construction Groups of the Year. The approximately 45-attorney group works mainly out of Philadelphia, though construction litigators are also spread throughout nine other offices in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. The group’s chair, Bruce Ficken, and vice chair Ray DeLuca spent decades at Pepper Hamilton before joining Cozen in 2017...

