Ex-Accountant Fined For Lying Over Pensions Duties

Law360, London (January 10, 2020, 3:48 PM GMT) -- A former accountant has been fined after admitting he lied to Britain's pensions regulator about having enrolled staff into a workplace pension scheme. Paul Rewrie, 58, pleaded guilty to one charge of knowingly or recklessly providing false or misleading information when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on England's south coast on Wednesday, The Pensions Regulator said. It is the third time the watchdog has brought a case to court over providing false or misleading information to the watchdog. “This case is another clear warning that we will not stand by while those who support employers flout the law and fail...

