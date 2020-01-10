Boss Jailed For Defrauding Royal Navy With Unfit Gear

Law360, London (January 10, 2020, 2:31 PM GMT) -- A company boss who cheated the British government out of at least £500,000 ($654,000) by selling underwater scanning equipment he knew was unfit to the Ministry of Defence was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at a London court on Friday. Carl Tiltman, 56, was handed a 40-month sentence for one count of fraud by false representation and a 14-month sentence for one count of fraud by abuse of position, to be served concurrently, at Southwark Crown Court. Judge Christopher Hehir told Tiltman his offending “is so serious only a custodial sentence will do.” Tiltman, former chief executive of marine...

