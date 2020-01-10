FCA Seeks To Recover £1.3M From Soccer League Operators

Law360, London (January 10, 2020, 4:02 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority is seeking a court order to recover up to £1.3 million ($1.7 million) from an amateur soccer league and two other entities accused of running unauthorized cryptoasset and foreign-exchange investment schemes. The FCA said Friday it has filed a claim at the High Court against Soccer League UK Ltd., Soccer League International Ltd. and Bright Management Solution Ltd. Four individuals who held senior roles at the companies have also been targeted. According to the Soccer League UK website, the company was founded in 2007 and runs leagues for adults involving more than 50,00 teams. The FCA alleges...

