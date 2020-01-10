Gov't Review OK'd For ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Exploration

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- An Alaska federal judge on Thursday said the federal government properly considered the impact on caribou and other environmental issues from ConocoPhillips’ oil and gas exploration during a recent winter, rejecting allegations by environmental groups that the review fell short. U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason rejected arguments by the Native Village of Nuiqsut, Alaska Wilderness League and others that a series of environmental assessments of oil and gas drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve didn’t look closely enough at its impact on caribou and hunting and that activities for the 2018-2019 winter should have been considered via a more detailed...

