Don't Miss It: Simpson, Debevoise Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed multiple deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Simpson Thacher and Debevoise & Plimpton. Here, Law360 highlights the ones you may have missed. Elanco Enlists 3 Firms For $135M Divestiture Meant To Help Close $7.6B Bayer Deal Elanco Animal Health has agreed sell a treatment for otitis externa in dogs to Dechra Pharmaceuticals for $135 million as part of efforts to clinch its previously announced acquisition of Bayer’s animal health business, in a deal guided by Paul Weiss, Covington & Burling, and Slaughter...

