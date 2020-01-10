Weil, Fenwick Guide $1.1B Deal For Calif. Biopharma Co.

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:22 AM EST) -- Eli Lilly & Co. has agreed to pay roughly $1.1 billion for Dermira Inc., a California-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for chronic skin conditions, in a deal stitched together by Weil Gotshal and Fenwick & West, the companies said Friday. The transaction adds to Indiana-headquartered Eli Lilly’s portfolio a company in Dermira that has multiple new therapies in development, including lebrikizumab, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials and is meant to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adolescents and adults aged 12 and up, according to a statement. Patrik Jonsson, senior vice president for Eli Lilly, said...

