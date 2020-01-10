Mass. Gene Therapy Co. Nabs $110M Series C Financing

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 2:35 PM EST) -- Generation Bio, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based gene therapy company, announced Friday the closing of a $110 million Series C financing it says will be used to advance liver-targeted programs for hemophilia A and phenylketonuria. The funding will advance the two lead programs into IND-enabling studies and clinical development, Generation Bio said. The financing was led by T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, along with Farallon, Wellington Management Company and the company’s existing investors: Atlas Venture, Fidelity, Invus, Casdin, Deerfield, Foresite Capital and an entity associated with SVB Leerink. Investment bank Cowen Inc. served as the offering’s exclusive placement agent, Generation Bio said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS